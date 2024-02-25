Ukraine's Zelenskiy hopes summit on peace blueprint takes place this spring
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 25-02-2024 20:43 IST | Created: 25-02-2024 20:43 IST
Ukraine is hoping a summit of world leaders in Switzerland to discuss Kyiv's vision for peace will take place in the next few months and that the blueprint for peace would then be presented to Russia, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday.
"I hope it will take place this spring. We must not lose this diplomatic initiative," the Ukrainian leader told reporters at a news conference in Kyiv.
