Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra enters Rajasthan

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 25-02-2024 21:53 IST | Created: 25-02-2024 21:53 IST

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 25-02-2024 21:53 IST | Created: 25-02-2024 21:53 IST
The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra entered Rajasthan on Sunday evening, with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi stressing the need to fight against economic and social injustices.

At an event in Dholpur to welcome the yatra into the state, Gandhi said the word 'nyay' has been added to the Bharat Jodo Yatra because various injustices are taking place in the country.

''We wanted to put this before the country that only two-to-three per cent people are making profit in the country and the common people are not getting any benefit of progress,'' he said.

The yatra entered Rajasthan from Uttar Pradesh. From Rajasthan, it will proceed to Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and then Maharashtra.

Addressing the gathering, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the aim of the yatra is to unite India.

''The word 'nyay' has been added...Injustice is happening to the youth, farmers, and common people.... Big industrialists are getting all the benefits and large assets of the country are being handed over to them,'' the Congress leader said.

She said that farmers are agitating because despite the government's tall promises, there has been no change in their lives.

''Only those big industrialists for whom the BJP government is working are flourishing,'' she said.

''We have to unite and fight against injustice,'' she added.

Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot, state Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra and former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot were present in the meeting.

After a brief break, the yatra will resume from Dholpur on March 2.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

