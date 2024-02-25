"Party not seen in Bengal for past two years has now become active": Abhishek Banerjee targets BJP

Hitting out at Bharatiya Janata Party over its leaders visiting the State, Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee on Sunday said that BJP has suddenly become active in West Bengal however "it was nowhere to be seen in the past two years". Abhishek Banerjee also informed that Trinamool Congress will hold a huge public meeting at the Brigade Parade Ground on March 10.

"The party (BJP) which was not seen here for two years has now become active again in West Bengal ahead of the elections. Where were they for the last two years? Trinamool Congress is holding a huge public meeting at the Brigade Parade Ground on March 10, if they (BJP) have the courage then hold a meeting there on the second-third day of our public meeting and gather the same number of people, as will come to our public meeting," he said. Related to the transferring of funds in accounts of MGNREGA beneficiaries, TMC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee said that camps across West Bengal were running in full swing to prepare collated data of eligible beneficiaries.

"By March 1, all dues will be cleared by the State govt to MGNREGA beneficiaries," TMC leader said. West Bengal government will hold circle-wise events on March 1-2 related to MGNREGA beneficiaries.

Earlier, Abhishek Banerjee questioned West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose's 'priorities' for visiting Sandeshkhali within 24 hours after the BJP asked him to but not find time to visit North Dinajpur's Chopra where four children were allegedly found dead in a ditch near a construction site. "All are silent on the Chopra incident where four kids lost their lives due to BSF's (Border Security Force) negligence. Did the lives of those children have no value? Our delegation visited the Governor and requested him to visit Chopra. However, he has yet to find time to visit the scene of this incident," he said.

Women in Sandeshkhali have been up in arms over the last few days over alleged atrocities committed on them by TMC leader Sheikh Shajahan and his aides. (ANI)

