"If Mamata is unable to arrest him, they should seek Centre's help": Nisith Pramanik on Sheikh Shahjahan

Hitting out at the West Bengal government and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over Sandeshkhali incident, Union Minister of State (MoS) Nisith Pramanik said that if Mamata is unable to arrest Sheikh Shahjahan, they should seek the help of Central government which is fully present to support the state. The BJP leader also said that the Centre has the capability to arrest the Trinamool Congress' absconding leader within an hour.

"I have said this earlier also that if the Mamata Banerjee government is unable to arrest (Shajahan Sheikh), they should seek the central government's help. Central is fully present to support the state. The force is fully prepared. We have the capability to find him in an hour and are always ready to support the state in this matter. Even today, the fact-finding team was not allowed to enter and was directly arrested, but when any leader of TMC wants to go there (Sandeshkhali), they are not stopped. Law and order means nothing to them. Everything is for the opposition," he said. He further asserted that how can there be any comparison between PM Modi and TMC.

"On one side there is Modi ji who is trying to take India forward and on the other the aunt and nephew. Whether there is a counter to Modi in the entire country and the world is a matter to think about. I would also like to say that the Prime Minister will come here and the entire people of Bengal are completely ready to welcome him, they will welcome with great enthusiasm," Nisith Pramanik said. Meanwhile, following the arrest of six members of an independent fact-finding committee today, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has asked for an immediate report from the Director General of Police (DGP).

A fact-finding team arrested and detained by the police while they were on their way to Sandeshkhali called on the Governor and expressed their strong protest against the illegal arrest and intimidation. Six members of an independent fact-finding committee, on their way to Sandeshkhali, were arrested at Bhojerhat in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district on Sunday afternoon.

The team was headed by Justice Narsimha Reddy, Former Chief Justice of Patna High Court with members Charu Bali Khanna, Bhavna Bajaj, OP Vyas, Rajpal Singh, Aparna Banerjee and Bandana Biswas. The women protestors in Sandeshkhali are seeking justice against alleged atrocities committed by TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan and his aides.

A large number of women in Sandeshkhali had accused Trinamool Congress strongman Shajahan Sheikh and his supporters of "land-grab and sexually assaulting" them under coercion (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)