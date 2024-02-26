Left Menu

MVA legislators stage protest, accuse Maharashtra govt of misleading Marathas, OBCs

Legislators of the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi staged a protest on Monday before the start of the Budget session of the Maharashtra legislative assembly, accusing the government of misleading the Maratha and Other Backward Classes OBC communities.The week-long Budget session of the legislature began on Monday, during which the vote on account will be presented.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-02-2024 12:22 IST | Created: 26-02-2024 12:22 IST
Legislators of the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi staged a protest on Monday before the start of the Budget session of the Maharashtra legislative assembly, accusing the government of misleading the Maratha and Other Backward Classes (OBC) communities.

The week-long Budget session of the legislature began on Monday, during which the vote on account will be presented. Assembly elections are due in the state later this year.

Leader of Opposition in Assembly Vijay Waddetiwar, Congress legislature party leader Balasaheb Thorat and other legislators gathered on the steps of the Vidhan Bhavan, displaying banners and shouting slogans against the Eknath Shinde-led government.

The Opposition MLAs accused the state government of misleading the Maratha and OBC communities over the issue of quota.

MVA comprises the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and Sharad Pawar faction of the NCP, while the ruling coalition has the BJP, Shinde-led Shiv Sena and NCP group under Ajit Pawar as partners.

Last week, the Maharashtra legislature unanimously passed a bill providing 10 per cent reservation for the Marathas in education and government jobs under a separate category. Quota activist Manoj Jarange has been firm on his demand for quota for the community under the OBC category and converting the notification on 'blood relatives' of Kunbi Marathas into a law.

