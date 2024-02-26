Left Menu

Will scrap 'Agnipath', revert to old recruitment scheme if voted to power: Cong

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2024 12:41 IST | Created: 26-02-2024 12:41 IST
Will scrap 'Agnipath', revert to old recruitment scheme if voted to power: Cong
  • Country:
  • India

Stepping up its attack on the Union government over the ''Agnipath'' military recruitment scheme, the Congress alleged on Monday that ''gross injustice'' was done to youngsters and asserted that it would revert to the old recruitment scheme if voted to power at the Centre.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge wrote to President Droupadi Murmu on Monday, highlighting the ''gross injustice'' done to the youngsters seeking regular employment in the armed forces due to the ''Agnipath'' scheme, and urged her to ensure justice for them.

The future of nearly two lakh young men and women has become uncertain due to the scrapping of the regular recruitment process in the armed forces, Kharge said in his letter to the president, who is the supreme commander of the Indian armed forces.

Addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters here, Congress general secretary Sachin Pilot said there was no demand for such a scheme.

''In the long term, this scheme will not benefit anybody except saving some money for the government of India. We in the Congress party feel that we should go back to the old recruitment system,'' Pilot said.

If some changes are to be introduced to modernise the armed forces, that is very much possible in the current setup, but to completely eradicate the old system is not right, he added.

''It is closing avenues of employment. I think it has been done in an ad-hoc fashion, without much thought to the future prospects of how the Army would function. We in the Congress party believe that the Agnipath programme is not a positive development and we will certainly go back to the old recruitment system when people vote us back,'' Pilot said.

Congress leader Deepender Hooda also lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre and wondered who had called for such a scheme.

Hooda said the Congress demands a rollback of the scheme and a return to the old recruitment process.

In June 2022, the government rolled out the ''Agnipath'' recruitment scheme for short-term induction of personnel into the armed forces, with an aim to bring down the age profile of the three services.

The scheme provides for recruiting youngsters in the age bracket of 17 years and a half to 21 years for a four-year period, with a provision to retain 25 per cent of them for 15 more years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistan: Awais Qadir Shah from Pakistan Peoples Party elected as Sindh Assembly Speaker

Pakistan: Awais Qadir Shah from Pakistan Peoples Party elected as Sindh Asse...

 Pakistan
2
Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Hamed leads UAE delegation to extraordinary session of Islamic Conference of Information Ministers in Istanbul

Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Hamed leads UAE delegation to extraordinary session ...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Pak: Opposition parties call off joint protests in Karachi; to observe "Black Day" across Sindh on Feb 27

Pak: Opposition parties call off joint protests in Karachi; to observe "Blac...

 Pakistan
4
Health News Roundup: EU medicines regulator backs Biogen's ALS drug; Analysis-Prices for new US drugs rose 35% in 2023, more than the previous year and more

Health News Roundup: EU medicines regulator backs Biogen's ALS drug; Analysi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024