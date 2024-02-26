Delhi: BJP manifesto committee meeting underway at the BJP extension office

Left Menu

The BJP manifesto committee meeting starts at the BJP extension office in Delhi, where the party's National General Secretary (Organisation), BL Santosh, is presiding over the meeting.

ANI | Updated: 26-02-2024 12:52 IST | Created: 26-02-2024 12:52 IST
A visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The BJP manifesto committee meeting is underway at the BJP extension office in Delhi, where the party's National General Secretary (Organisation), BL Santosh, is presiding over the meeting. Convenors and co-convenors of the BJP's manifesto committee are included from all across the country.

National General Secretary Tarun Chug and Sunil Bansal, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, and ministers of some states are also presiding over the meeting. During the meeting, feedback from manifesto teams across the country will be taken and then included in the party's manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Earlier, BJP held the core group meeting of five states on Saturday at the party headquarters in New Delhi. The meeting was led by BJP National President JP Nadda in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah and Organization General Secretary BL Santosh. First of all, the meeting of the Uttar Pradesh Core Group was organized. During this meeting, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President JP Nadda, Organization General Secretary BL Santosh, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, Brijesh Pathak, UP Organization Minister Dharampal Singh and others were present.

According to sources, in the meeting held regarding UP, there was a discussion regarding the lost seats. A special strategy was made for the Rae Bareli and Mainpuri seats. There was also a discussion regarding MLC elections. In the second phase, the West Bengal Core Group meeting was organized. State President Sukanta Majumdar, Suvendu Adhikari and others were present at this meeting.

In the third phase, a meeting of the Telangana Core Group was called. In this meeting, Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy, D.K. Aruna, Dr K. Lakshan, Bandi Sanjay and Atla Rajendra were present. In the fourth phase, a meeting of the Chhattisgarh Core Group was called. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo and other leaders were present at this meeting. There was a discussion about new faces in the meeting.

In the fifth phase, a meeting of the Rajasthan Core Group was called. The meeting took place at the Delhi BJP headquarters for more than an hour. The meeting was held in the presence of JP Nadda and Amit Shah. (ANI)

