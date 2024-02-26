Indonesia's largest party seeks parliamentary probe into alleged election irregularities
"We found there was abuse of power, ranging from legal aspects to the use of state facilities," Hasto Kristiyanto, PDIP secretary general, told Reuters, without providing further details or evidence to support the allegation. PDIP backed candidate Ganjar Pranowo for the presidency, who finished a distant third behind Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto, according to unofficial vote tallies and an ongoing preliminary count by the poll body.
- Country:
- Indonesia
The Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDIP), the country's biggest party, will seek a parliamentary probe into alleged violations around this month's election and also file a case with a top court, a senior official told Reuters on Monday. "We found there was abuse of power, ranging from legal aspects to the use of state facilities," Hasto Kristiyanto, PDIP secretary general, told Reuters, without providing further details or evidence to support the allegation.
PDIP backed candidate Ganjar Pranowo for the presidency, who finished a distant third behind Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto, according to unofficial vote tallies and an ongoing preliminary count by the poll body. The presidential palace did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the allegations or the planned investigation.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Five Chinese balloons detected crossing Taiwan Strait median line: Defence Ministry
Zelenskiy appoints ex-deputy defence minister Pavliuk as new ground forces chief
World News Roundup: US Senate faces new test on Ukraine aid bill; Zelenskiy appoints ex-deputy defence minister Pavliuk as new ground forces chief and more
US Defence Secy Lloyd Austin taken to hospital again for potential 'emergent bladder issue'
Israeli Defence Minister: Deepening Gaza operations makes hostage deal more likely