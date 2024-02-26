Left Menu

Indonesia's largest party seeks parliamentary probe into alleged election irregularities

"We found there was abuse of power, ranging from legal aspects to the use of state facilities," Hasto Kristiyanto, PDIP secretary general, told Reuters, without providing further details or evidence to support the allegation. PDIP backed candidate Ganjar Pranowo for the presidency, who finished a distant third behind Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto, according to unofficial vote tallies and an ongoing preliminary count by the poll body.

Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 26-02-2024 13:51 IST | Created: 26-02-2024 13:51 IST
The Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDIP), the country's biggest party, will seek a parliamentary probe into alleged violations around this month's election and also file a case with a top court, a senior official told Reuters on Monday. "We found there was abuse of power, ranging from legal aspects to the use of state facilities," Hasto Kristiyanto, PDIP secretary general, told Reuters, without providing further details or evidence to support the allegation.

PDIP backed candidate Ganjar Pranowo for the presidency, who finished a distant third behind Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto, according to unofficial vote tallies and an ongoing preliminary count by the poll body. The presidential palace did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the allegations or the planned investigation.

