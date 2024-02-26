Left Menu

Maryam Nawaz becomes first woman CM of Pakistan's Punjab province

PTI | Lahore | Updated: 26-02-2024 14:15 IST | Created: 26-02-2024 14:15 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Senior PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of three-time former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, on Monday became the first woman chief minister of Pakistan's Punjab province.

Maryam, the 50-year-old senior vice president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party, won the chief ministerial elections amidst a walkout by lawmakers of former prime minister Imran Khan's party-backed Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC).

The PML-N leader defeated Rana Aftab of the PTI-backed SIC to win the chief ministerial elections for the politically crucial Punjab province, home to 120 million people. Maryam paid a visit to her mother's grave at Jati Umra before going to the Punjab Assembly, where the election for the post of chief minister took place.

In a post on X, the PML-N said Maryam also visited the graves of her paternal grandparents.

"For the first time in the history of our nation, a woman will become the CM Punjab. Maryam Nawaz Sharif will be the first woman to take the oath as CM Punjab!" the PML-N had said in a post on X before the election.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

