2024 Lok Sabha polls: Nadda invites people's suggestions for BJP's manifesto

BJP president J P Nadda on Monday invited people to send their suggestions for the preparation of the party's manifesto for 2024 Lok Sabha elections. As part of the campaign, Nadda also flagged off video vans from the party headquarters here to highlight the work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his vision for making India a developed country.

The BJP chief launched a nationwide campaign for the preparation of the party's manifesto. ''Through these video vans, BJP has decided to apprise the people of the work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the progress of the country and the work being done in this 'Amrit Kaal' to make India a developed country,'' Nadda said while addressing the event. He said work for the preparation of the party's 'sankalp-patra' (resolution) for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls is in progress and invited people to give their suggestions for it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)