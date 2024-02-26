PM Modi to address BJP workers in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Kerala on Tuesday, for the third time in less than two months and will address a public meeting at the concluding function of the Kerala Padayatra, led by BJP state president K Surendran.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which is trying to make significant inroads into Kerala politics, started its campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls by launching a massive footmarch in Kasaragod on January 27.

V V Rajesh, Thiruvananthapuram district president of the BJP, said on Monday that the prime minister will reach the public meeting venue at Central Stadium, adjacent to the state secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram, after attending an official function at Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC).

Modi will arrive at a special flight to the technical airport here, and from there, he will go directly to VSSC.

''As per the schedule given to us, there will not be any roadshow of the prime minister this time. He will be going to Tamil Nadu after the public meeting. He will return via Thiruvananthapuram airport on Wednesday,'' Rajesh said.

He said it is Modi's guarantee to create a new Kerala, and he wants the state to be part of the overall development of the country.

''Modi has a special love for Kerala, and he is happy about the works of the BJP in the state,'' Rajesh said while speaking about the prime minister's third visit to the state in less than two months.

The BJP leader said there is a large section of people, cutting across political lines, who want to see and interact with the prime minister.

''A group of women from the fishing community have come forward and requested us to give them an audience with the PM. We have sent their request to the concerned,'' Rajesh said.

BJP cadres have erected huge banners and cutouts, welcoming the prime minister on the road sides leading to the venue from the airport.

Security personnel carried out security drills on Monday ahead of the prime minister's visit. Heavy security has been provided around the Central Stadium, and SPG has already taken over the security of the venue.

Addressing the press conference with leaders of other political parties that are allies in the NDA, Rajesh said the party has sent the list of probable candidates to the party headquarters, and a decision would be taken soon.

