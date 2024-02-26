AAP's Political Affairs Committee meeting on Tuesday to discuss LS poll candidates
The Aam Aadmi Party has called a meeting of its Political Affairs Committee on Tuesday to discuss probable candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The partys Political Affairs Committee PAC will meet tomorrow to discuss names of candidates for Lok Sabha polls, said a party source.
The Aam Aadmi Party has called a meeting of its Political Affairs Committee on Tuesday to discuss probable candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The party has finalised its seat-sharing arrangement with its INDIA bloc ally Congress for Delhi, Gujarat, Goa and Haryana. The Congress and AAP have decided to not forge any alliance in Punjab. ''The party's Political Affairs Committee (PAC) will meet tomorrow to discuss names of candidates for Lok Sabha polls,'' said a party source. The AAP has already announced three candidates for Assam and two candidates for Gujarat's Bharuch and Bhavnagar constituencies.
