PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2024 16:23 IST | Created: 26-02-2024 16:23 IST
Lok Sabha polls: Nadda flags off video vans seeking people's suggestion for manifesto
BJP president J P Nadda on Monday flagged off 'Viksit Bharat Modi ki guarantee' video vans, seeking people's suggestions from across the country for preparing the ruling party's manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

In his address, he said the vans will gather suggestions from the people for the party's ''sankalp patra'' (manifesto) and asserted that ensuring citizens' participation in the democratic process is the BJP's vision.

These vans will highlight the work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his vision for making India a developed country, he added.

''Through these video vans, BJP has decided to apprise the people of the work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the progress of the country and the work being done in this 'Amrit Kaal' to make India a developed country,'' Nadda said.

He said work for the preparation of the party's manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls is in progress.

Nadda said these vans will travel through every Lok Sabha constituency and that the party expects to receive nearly one crore suggestions by March 15 for incorporating them into its promises to the people.

The ''sankalp patra'' will help the country take a big leap to become developed by 2047, he said.

The BJP has expressed confidence for retaining power under Modi's leadership for a third straight term and has set a target of winning 370 seats in the elections, expected in April-May, to the 543-member Lok Sabha.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

