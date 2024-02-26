BJP creates ruckus in Jharkhand assembly over CGL exam paper leak

The Jharkhand assembly Monday witnessed uproarious scenes on the second day of the budget session, as the BJP-led opposition continued to demand a CBI probe into the leak of the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination question paper last month.

As soon as the House assembled for the day around 11 am, the saffron party legislators trooped into the well, disrupting the Question Hour.

BJP chief whip Biranchi Narayan raised the issue of the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission CGL examination question paper leak.

''Question papers were sold at Rs 25 lakh and Rs 30 lakh, which is very serious. The government has formed an SIT and JSSC chairman has also resigned from his post, but this would not solve the purpose. The administration needs to nab the kingpin. Therefore, it is my request that the case should be probed by the CBI,'' Narayan said.

Replying to him, minister Alamgir Alam said the Jharkhand government has taken cognisance of the issue.

''A special investigation team is carrying out a probe. In case it fails to bring out the desired outcome, other options will be considered,'' Alam said.

Leader of Opposition Amar Bauri, however, expressed apprehension over the possibility of the SIT probe getting suppressed.

''The government is scared of a CBI probe; it wants to protect its people,'' Bauri alleged.

As the ruckus continued, Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahto urged the BJP legislators to get back to their seats, but they continued to raise slogans.

The Speaker then adjourned the House till 12.30pm, following which proceedings resumed again. Earlier, the BJP also staged a demonstration at the portico of the assembly entrance over the same issue.

