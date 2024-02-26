Left Menu

Maharashtra Congress releases video, asks if CM Shinde is threatening Jarange

26-02-2024
The Maharashtra Congress on Monday accused Chief Minister Eknath Shinde of issuing a threat to Manoj Jarange and asked if he would be take responsibility if something happened to the Maratha quota activist.

The Congress released a video on social media platform X in which Shinde can be purportedly heard saying ''if you go out of limit, karyakram karto me (I will fix you)''.

''Is this a threat chief minister? Will the chief minister be responsible if anything happens to Jarange,'' the Congress asked on X.

Jarange, who is spearheading the Maratha quota agitation for the past several months, on Sunday raised the hackles of the state government after he made damning allegations against Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Shinde, while talking to reporters on the eve of the Maharashtra legislature's interim budget session, had asked Jarange not to test the patience of the state government by protesting again and again.

