Maharashtra Congress releases video, asks if CM Shinde is threatening Jarange
- Country:
- India
The Maharashtra Congress on Monday accused Chief Minister Eknath Shinde of issuing a threat to Manoj Jarange and asked if he would be take responsibility if something happened to the Maratha quota activist.
The Congress released a video on social media platform X in which Shinde can be purportedly heard saying ''if you go out of limit, karyakram karto me (I will fix you)''.
''Is this a threat chief minister? Will the chief minister be responsible if anything happens to Jarange,'' the Congress asked on X.
Jarange, who is spearheading the Maratha quota agitation for the past several months, on Sunday raised the hackles of the state government after he made damning allegations against Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
Shinde, while talking to reporters on the eve of the Maharashtra legislature's interim budget session, had asked Jarange not to test the patience of the state government by protesting again and again.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Opposition Demand to Dismiss Maharashtra Govt Holds No Ground: Ajit Pawar
Devastating Rain and Hailstorms Wreak Havoc on Crops in Maharashtra's Vidarbha Region
"Seat sharing issue will be solved soon...": Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole
Uddhav Thackeray Urges Centre to Refund 50% of Maharashtra's Tax Payment
Maharashtra: Man held for making hoax bomb call to police control room