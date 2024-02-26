Biden to visit to Texas border city on Thursday -official
President Joe Biden will visit the southern border city of Brownsville, Texas, on Thursday to meet with U.S. Border Patrol agents, law enforcement and local leaders, a White House official said.
The U.S. president will reiterate calls for congressional Republicans to provide the funding needed for additional U.S. Border Patrol agents, more asylum officers, fentanyl detection technology and more, the official said on Monday. "He will discuss the urgent need to pass the Senate bipartisan border security agreement, the toughest and fairest set of reforms to secure the border in decades," the official said.
Republican frontrunner Donald Trump, Biden's likely rival in the November presidential election, was expected to be in Eagle Pass, Texas, on the same day, CNN and the New York Times reported.
