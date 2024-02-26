"INDIA bloc is run by parties who made money from scams:" Amit Shah in Silvassa

Calling the INDIA bloc an alliance of parties run by seven families, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that the Opposition alliance is run by parties who made "money from scams." He asserted that electing Prime Minister Narendra Modi again is a guarantee of a developed India.

The Union Home Minister was speaking after inaugurating and laying the foundation stones of various projects at Silvassa Dadra and Nagar Haveli and said that the people of the country need to decide whether wanted the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi or the INDIA bloc that had committed scams to the tune of Rs 12 lakh crore. "Be it Dalit, Adivasi or OBCs, our government has worked to provide them with all basic facilities to make their life easier. We have also delivered some promises that were deemed impossible, be it abrogation of Article 370 or the pran pratishtha of Ram Lalla (in Ayodhya)," Shah said.

He further said that the Lok Sabha elections are near and people have two options; on one side is PM Modi's governance, and on the other side seven dynastic parties. "Lok Sabha elections are knocking on our doors, and we have two options: on one side is PM Modi's governance, and on the other side, seven dynastic parties. It is for the people to decide whom they will choose," he added.

Amit Shah further said that from Congress leader Sonia Gandhi to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, everyone wants to make their kin the next Prime Minister or Chief Minister. "Sonia Gandhi's aim is to make Rahul Gandhi the PM, Lalu Yadav aims to make his son the CM, Uddhav Thackeray and MK Stalin also have the same aim, and Mamata ji wants to make her nephew the CM," he added.

Shah asserted that only PM Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party can do good for the people of India. "Can those who work for sons, cousins and sons-in-law do you any good? Speak out loud can they good for you? Only Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party can do good for the people of India. No one else can. The India bloc is a gathering of corrupt people who work for their family members," Shah attacks the INDIA bloc.

The Union Minister further said that electing Modi again is a guarantee of a developed India, as he will work to pave the way for its foundation. The Lok Sabha elections are expected to be held across country between April and May this year. (ANI)

