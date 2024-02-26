Left Menu

Mexico's Sheinbaum keeps wide lead in run for presidency - poll

Alvarez joined the presidential race in January after his party's candidate, Nuevo Leon Governor Samuel Garcia, dropped out. If either Sheinbaum or Galvez are victorious in the June vote, they would be the first female president in Mexico's history.

Reuters | Updated: 26-02-2024 21:51 IST | Created: 26-02-2024 21:51 IST
Mexico's Sheinbaum keeps wide lead in run for presidency - poll

Former Mexico City mayor and ruling party candidate Claudia Sheinbaum holds a comfortable lead in the race for Mexico's presidency, an opinion poll showed on Monday, days before campaigns for the June 2 vote officially kick off. A Feb. 15-21 survey of 1,000 Mexicans by pollster Buendia & Marquez for newspaper El Universal gave Sheinbaum, who represents the ruling leftist National Regeneration Movement (MORENA), 59% support of support in a three-way race with her closest rivals.

Sheinbaum, 61, is a close ally of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, whose approval ratings remain strong. Under Mexican law, presidents may only serve a single six-year term. Opposition coalition candidate Xochitl Galvez trailed with 36%, while Jorge Alvarez, a little-known congressman representing the center-left Citizens Movement (MC) party, earned 5% support. The poll had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.

When given the option, one in five voters polled said they had no preference in the race. A little over half of all voters polled - 54% - said they had made up their minds over who they would vote for.

Mexico's presidential campaign will formally begin on March 1, although candidates have effectively been on the campaign trail for months. Alvarez joined the presidential race in January after his party's candidate, Nuevo Leon Governor Samuel Garcia, dropped out.

If either Sheinbaum or Galvez are victorious in the June vote, they would be the first female president in Mexico's history.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistan: Awais Qadir Shah from Pakistan Peoples Party elected as Sindh Assembly Speaker

Pakistan: Awais Qadir Shah from Pakistan Peoples Party elected as Sindh Asse...

 Pakistan
2
Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Hamed leads UAE delegation to extraordinary session of Islamic Conference of Information Ministers in Istanbul

Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Hamed leads UAE delegation to extraordinary session ...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Pak: Opposition parties call off joint protests in Karachi; to observe "Black Day" across Sindh on Feb 27

Pak: Opposition parties call off joint protests in Karachi; to observe "Blac...

 Pakistan
4
Health News Roundup: EU medicines regulator backs Biogen's ALS drug; Analysis-Prices for new US drugs rose 35% in 2023, more than the previous year and more

Health News Roundup: EU medicines regulator backs Biogen's ALS drug; Analysi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024