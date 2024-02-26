Left Menu

Pakistan President Alvi rejects move to summon National Assembly session: Sources

The session cannot be summoned when several reserved seats are vacant, Zafar said while talking to journalists.He was of the view that the speaker did not have any constitutional power to summon the NA session and any such move would be illegal.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 26-02-2024 21:54 IST | Created: 26-02-2024 21:54 IST
Pakistan President Alvi rejects move to summon National Assembly session: Sources
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan President Dr Arif Alvi has reportedly rejected a move to summon the first session of the newly elected National Assembly session on February 29, according to media reports on Monday.

The president rejected the summary from the caretaker parliamentary affairs ministry and maintained that all reserved seats be allocated before the summoning of the session in which newly-elected members of the National Assembly will take oath, Geo News quoted sources as saying.

Alvi, who is inclined towards the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, was a senior member of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's party before the cricketer-turned-politician made him the country's President in 2018.

After the president's denial, National Assembly outgoing Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf decided to convene the session of the lower house of parliament on February 29, the report said.

This decision follows consultations with senior officers and constitutional experts of the National Assembly Secretariat, who reviewed the situation arising from the president's refusal to sign the summary.

According to constitutional provisions, the meeting of the National Assembly must be convened within 21 days of the elections, and February 29 is the mandated date under Article 91, The Express Tribune newspaper reported.

If the National Assembly meeting proceeds as scheduled on February 29, the schedule for the new speaker will be released on the same day after the oath.

Subsequently, on March 1, papers for the speaker's election will be submitted, and on March 2, the speaker will be elected, along with the deputy speaker.

The process for submitting nomination papers for the election of the prime minister is slated for March 3, followed by the prime minister's election in the National Assembly on March 4. The Election Commission of Pakistan will then conduct the election for the president on March 9.

PTI leader Barrister Syed Ali Zafar termed the expected move of the National Assembly (NA) speaker to summon the first session of the lower house ''unconstitutional''.

''The President is bound to summon the NA session under the Constitution. The session cannot be summoned when several reserved seats are vacant,'' Zafar said while talking to journalists.

He was of the view that the speaker did not have any constitutional power to summon the NA session and any such move would be illegal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistan: Awais Qadir Shah from Pakistan Peoples Party elected as Sindh Assembly Speaker

Pakistan: Awais Qadir Shah from Pakistan Peoples Party elected as Sindh Asse...

 Pakistan
2
Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Hamed leads UAE delegation to extraordinary session of Islamic Conference of Information Ministers in Istanbul

Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Hamed leads UAE delegation to extraordinary session ...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Pak: Opposition parties call off joint protests in Karachi; to observe "Black Day" across Sindh on Feb 27

Pak: Opposition parties call off joint protests in Karachi; to observe "Blac...

 Pakistan
4
Health News Roundup: EU medicines regulator backs Biogen's ALS drug; Analysis-Prices for new US drugs rose 35% in 2023, more than the previous year and more

Health News Roundup: EU medicines regulator backs Biogen's ALS drug; Analysi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024