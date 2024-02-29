Centre afraid of INDIA, abusing probe agencies: Dimple Yadav on CBI summons to Akhilesh

Left Menu

PTI | Mainpuri | Updated: 29-02-2024 18:55 IST | Created: 29-02-2024 18:55 IST
Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Dimple Yadav slammed the BJP-led Centre over CBI summons to her husband Akhilesh Yadav, and accused it of abusing the central probe agencies for personal gains.

The Mainpuri MP said the Bharatiya Janata Party is realising the strength of opposition bloc INDIA.

Speaking to reporters at the SP office here, Dimple said, ''He (Akhilesh) is not the first opposition leader to have received CBI summons. Efforts are being made to suppress every section of the society. To create this pressure, government investigating agencies CBI and ED (Enforcement Directorate) are being misused.'' She added, ''SP and Congress are going to contest the elections strongly under the INDIA alliance. The ruling party (BJP) is feeling its strength. That's why notices are coming.'' The CBI on Thursday issued a summons to former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav in a case related to the release of mining strips by allegedly violating the e-tendering process during his tenure. Akhilesh did not appear before the CBI.

His wife said that the upcoming Lok Sabha elections is an election to save democracy.

''Look at the job market today. Even if jobs do come, papers are leaked... The economy of villages has been destroyed through schemes like Agniveer. Bad incidents are happening with women every day and the government is doing nothing,'' she said.

