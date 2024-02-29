Left Menu

Assam LS polls: BJP to contest 11 seats, rest three for allies AGP and UPPL

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 29-02-2024 19:36 IST | Created: 29-02-2024 19:36 IST
Assam LS polls: BJP to contest 11 seats, rest three for allies AGP and UPPL
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP will contest 11 seats in the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls in Assam, leaving three for its allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Thursday.

The AGP will contest from Barpeta and Dhubri, while UPPL will field its candidate in Kokrajhar.

The allies will support each other's candidates in all the 14 constituencies, Sarma said.

''Yesterday, BJP state chief Bhabesh Kalita and I had a meeting with our national president J P Nadda, Union Home minister Amit Shah and our national general secretary B L Santosh, during which the seat-sharing was discussed,'' he told a press conference at the party headquarters here.

He said UPPL had requested for the Kokrajhar seat, which the BJP agreed to.

''The AGP, which has its base across the state, wanted more seats. But, I conveyed to them the request of our central leadership to contest from two seats this time, and they have obliged us,'' the CM said.

''Of the total 14 seats, we are optimistic of winning 11,'' he said.

The BJP has nine MPs in the outgoing Lok Sabha from the state, while the AGP and UPPL have no representation.

The Congress holds three seats and the AIUDF one, while another is with an independent candidate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Biotech company bets on GMO mosquitoes to fight dengue in Brazil as cases surge; In delicate China play, Reckitt turns to livestreaming to sell condoms; US FDA chief very concerned about fake weight loss drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Biotech company bets on GMO mosquitoes to fight dengue...

 Global
2
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Feb. 29

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Feb. 29

 Global
3
G7 finance meeting marred by divisions over seizing Russian assets

G7 finance meeting marred by divisions over seizing Russian assets

 Global
4
Singapore to acquire 8 F-35As, launch submarine; rates risk of conflict at 'non-zero'

Singapore to acquire 8 F-35As, launch submarine; rates risk of conflict at '...

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024