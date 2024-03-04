BJP’s second list of LS candidates likely on Wednesday, says Parliamentary Board member Yediyurappa

Left Menu

BJPs Parliamentary Board member and former Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa indicated on Monday the partys second list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections is likely to be finalised on Wednesday.BJP came out with its first list of 195 candidates across 16 States and Union Territories on March two.Yediyurappa said he is going to the national capital on Wednesday.Day after tomorrow, there is a meeting in Delhi.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-03-2024 15:28 IST
"Day after tomorrow, there is a meeting in Delhi. I am going there. Most probably the second list (of Lok Sabha candidates) (also) comprising Karnataka may be finalised. In view of that, I am going to Delhi. I believe that the list will be finalised day after tomorrow. National leaders will take a final decision on the list," he said.

Asked if the second list of candidates will have names of nominees for all the 28 constituencies in Karnataka, Yediyurappa said: "Most probably there will not be any delay. All the seats may be declared." On the likelihood of some new faces being fielded in Karnataka, he said he has no clue as to what's on the minds of the party's national leaders. ''Final decision will be taken by the leaders in Delhi'', he added.

The party stalwart also did not say how many seats would be allotted to NDA partner JD(S) in the State but added that an agreement would be reached with the outfit led by former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda.

