Following are the top stories at 5.30 pm: NATION CAL37 OD-PM-RALLY **** Cong, allies only focused on filling their coffers before 2014: PM Modi Jajpur (Odisha): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday slammed the Congress, alleging that the party and its allies only focused on filling their coffers before 2014, when they were in power at the Centre. **** CAL30 OD-PM-PROJECTS **** PM Modi launches development projects worth over Rs 19,500 crore in Odisha Chandikhole (Odisha): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched multiple development projects worth over Rs 19,600 crore in Odisha's Jajpur district. **** DEL58 RRTS-PM-NAMO TRAIN **** PM to flag off Namo Bharat train from Muradnagar RRTS station on March 6 New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the 17-km long additional section of the Delhi–Ghaziabad–Meerut RRTS corridor from Duhai to Modi Nagar North on Wednesday, NCRTC officials said on Tuesday. **** DEL56 CONG-SBI-2NDLD ELECTORAL BONDS **** Desperate Modi govt trying to use SBI to bulldoze SC judgment on electoral bonds scheme: Congress New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday attacked the Centre over the State Bank of India moving the Supreme Court to seek more time to disclose electoral bond details, alleging that the Modi government is using the country's largest bank as a shield to hide its ''dubious dealings''. **** DEL57 DEF-NAVY-LD RAJNATH **** India ensured no one exercises hegemony in Indian Ocean Region: Rajnath New Delhi/Panaji: The Indian Navy is ensuring that no country with overwhelming economic and military power is able to assert dominance over other nations in the Indian Ocean region or threaten their sovereignty, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday in an oblique reference to China's increasing military muscle-flexing. **** DEL67 NCW-LD-PREZ SANDESHKHALI **** Sandeshkhali violence: NCW chief meets Prez, recommends President's rule in WB New Delhi: National Commission for Women chairperson Rekha Sharma met President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday and recommended President's rule in West Bengal over the Sandeshkhali violence. **** DEL52 UP-CABINET-LD EXPANSION **** UP cabinet expansion likely today; 2 new BJP ministers, 1 from RLD, SBSP each: CMO sources Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is likely to expand his cabinet on Tuesday with the induction of two new faces from the BJP, one from RLD and another from Om Prakash Rajbhar's party SBSP, sources in the Chief Minister's Office said. **** DEL49 UP-PAPER LEAK-LD ACTION **** Paper leak case: UP govt removes state police recruitment board chairperson Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday removed Renuka Mishra as the chairperson of the UP Police Recruitment and Promotion Board amid allegations of the question paper of a constable recruitment examination being leaked. **** DEL38 PAPER LEAKS-RAHUL **** Will come out with foolproof plan to make govt recruitment transparent: Rahul on paper leaks New Delhi: Highlighting the plight of youths due to paper leaks, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said his party will not allow anyone to play with the future of students and come out with a concrete plan to make government recruitment process transparent. **** DEL42 BJP-DMK-RAJA **** Insulting Hindu gods hallmark of INDIA bloc's political agenda: BJP on DMK MP Raja's remarks New Delhi: The BJP on Tuesday lashed out at the opposition parties' INDIA bloc over reported remarks of DMK leader A Raja against Hinduism and Lord Ram and said insulting India's ethos publicly and humiliating Hindu gods has become the hallmark of their political agenda. **** DEL45 CONG-DMK-RAJA **** 100 per cent disagree: Congress condemns ally DMK leader A Raja's remarks New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday condemned the reported controversial remarks of A Raja, a senior leader of ally DMK, and asserted that one should exercise restraint while speaking. **** MDS41 KA-CM-DROUGHT **** Karnataka CM flays Centre for not releasing funds to face acute drought Bengaluru: With Karnataka reeling under an acute water crisis due to a severe drought situation in most parts of the state, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday launched a fresh attack against the Centre for not releasing Rs 18,172 crore to face the challenge. **** LEGAL LGD9 SC-MLAS-DISQUALIFICATION **** Six disqualified Himachal MLAs move SC New Delhi: Six Congress MLAs, who were disqualified after they cross-voted in the recent Rajya Sabha polls in Himachal Pradesh, moved the Supreme Court on Tuesday against their disqualification. **** LGD6 SC-SHIVAKUMAR (RPT) **** SC dismisses 2018 money laundering case against Karnataka Dy CM Shivakumar New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a money laundering probe against Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar. **** LGD10 DL-HC-EWS-INCOME **** HC modifies order on raising income threshold from Rs 1L to Rs 5L yearly to admit students under EWS quota New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday ordered that children belonging to families with annual income up to Rs 2.5 lakh can seek admission to schools in the national capital under the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) quota, modifying an earlier order passed by a single judge bench of the court. ****

