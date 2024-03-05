Jharkhand government is all set to launch State Widow Remarriage Promotion Scheme

To improve the living standard and enhance the dignity of widows, the Jharkhand government is all set to launch the State Widow Remarriage Promotion Scheme. Chief Minister Champai Soren will launch it formally on Wednesday. Under the scheme, an amount of Rs 2 lakh will be given to a widow who remarries.

Giving the information about the scheme, the Secretary of Women and Children, and Social Welfare Department Manoj Kumar said, "Widows generally don't lead a very good life. State Widow Remarriage Promotion Scheme will be introduced so that they can be brought to mainstream society and lead their lives with dignity." Further elaborating on the scheme, he declared that Rs 2 lakh would be allocated as a promotional amount.

"The widows in our society are not leading a dignified life. Their productivity is down. Their contribution to the society and nation is also not achieved. To fetch their productivity for the construction and restructuring of the society and nation, it is required that they are brought to the manifold of the society," Manoj Kumar added. This step came ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the country.

Earlier, the first Jharkhand government Budget under newly sworn-in Chief Minister Champai Soren was tabled. The budget for the upcoming financial year 2024-25 was pegged at Rs 1.28 lakh crore. The budgetary estimates for next year were up 10 per cent from the previous budget estimates of 2023-24, and 6.5 per cent up against the revised estimates.

The JMM-led coalition government had presented a budget of Rs 1.16 lakh crore for the current financial year 2023-24. The budgeted figures were later upwardly revised to Rs 1.20 lakh crore. The fiscal deficit is estimated to be 2.02 per cent against the target of limiting it to 3.0 per cent of GSDP in the financial year 2024-25. (ANI)

