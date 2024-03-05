Lalu Prasad must have forgotten Hindu culture: Himanta Biswa Sarma on "no family" jibe

Hitting back at Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav for his "no family" remark at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that it suggests that the former Bihar Chief Minister may have forgotten whatever he knew about Hindu culture. "If Lalu Prasad says that PM Modi is not a Hindu, this means that Lalu Prasad must have forgotten whatever knowledge he had about Hindu culture. This may be because he has been an anti-Hindu for such a long time. He has forgotten the definition of a Hindu...," Sarma said while speaking to reporters on Tuesday at Assam's Bongaigaon.

When asked about Rahul Gandhi's message about ushering love to Assamese people during his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Himanta said, "I do not want his love. There are so many mothers and daughters in Assam. Their love is enough for me." Earlier on Monday, in a united move against RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav's 'no family' remark jibe against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, top BJP leaders including Amit Shah, JP Nadda, Nitin Gadkari, Jyotiraditya Scindia and others added 'Modi ka Parivaar' to their social media biodatas.

Lalu Yadav, while addressing the party's 'Jan Vishwas Maha Rally' in Patna on Sunday, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi just spreads hatred in the name of religion. "These days he is talking about dynastic politics. You (PM Modi) don't have a family. You are not even a Hindu. When your mother died, every Hindu, as per tradition, shaves his beard and head. Why did you not shave? You only spread hatred in society," RJD Chief Lalu Yadav said.

In line with the preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, a team of the Election Commission of India arrived in Assam's Guwahati on Tuesday. The agenda of the team includes meetings with officials and political parties to review the security arrangements in the state.

Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told media that, the state government has requested the ECI to schedule the elections in Assam before the Bohag Bihu or Rongali Bihu celebration. (ANI)

