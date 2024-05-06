BJP flag will be unfurled on all seats in third phase of voting in Madhya Pradesh: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia expressed confidence in BJP's victory in the third phase of voting in Madhya Pradesh on May 7, stating that the "BJP flag will unfurl on all seats." "There are 7 seats of the state in this phase. In this phase too, the BJP flag will unfurl on all the 7 seats," Scindia said.

In another development, polling parties on Monday were dispatched along with the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) to the polling stations for the third phase of the Lok Sabha election 2024 to be held on Tuesday, May 7. The teams, along with the polling materials and EVMs, left from Lal Parade Ground in the state capital, Bhopal for the 2097 polling stations of the Bhopal parliamentary seat.

Bhopal Collector and District Election Officer Kaushlendra Vikram Singh took stock of the election material distribution site in the morning. Madhya Pradesh has a total of 29 Lok Sabha constituencies, making it the sixth-largest state in terms of parliamentary representation. Out of these, 10 seats are reserved for SC and ST candidates, while the remaining 19 are unreserved.

Guna has been the bastion of the Scindias for decades. However, in the 2019 general elections, Jyotiraditya lost the seat to Krishna Pal Singh Yadav, his former aide who ran on a BJP ticket. The Union Minister was with the Congress at the time. The Union Minister is pitted against Rao Yadavendra Singh Yadav of the Congress.

Lok Sabha polls in Madhya Pradesh are being conducted in four phases. The first phase of polling was held on April 19 and the second phase was concluded on April 26. The third phase of polling will be conducted on May 7 and the fourth phase will be held on May 13. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election BJP won 28 of the 29 seats in Madhya Pradesh, while the Congress only won 1 seat. In the 2014 election, BJP won 27 seats while the Congress won 2 seats. (ANI)

