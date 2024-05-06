Left Menu

BJP flag will be unfurled on all seats in third phase of voting in Madhya Pradesh: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia expressed confidence in BJP's victory in the third phase of voting in Madhya Pradesh on May 7, stating that the "BJP flag will unfurl on all seats."

ANI | Updated: 06-05-2024 23:51 IST | Created: 06-05-2024 23:51 IST
BJP flag will be unfurled on all seats in third phase of voting in Madhya Pradesh: Jyotiraditya Scindia
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia expressed confidence in BJP's victory in the third phase of voting in Madhya Pradesh on May 7, stating that the "BJP flag will unfurl on all seats." "There are 7 seats of the state in this phase. In this phase too, the BJP flag will unfurl on all the 7 seats," Scindia said.

In another development, polling parties on Monday were dispatched along with the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) to the polling stations for the third phase of the Lok Sabha election 2024 to be held on Tuesday, May 7. The teams, along with the polling materials and EVMs, left from Lal Parade Ground in the state capital, Bhopal for the 2097 polling stations of the Bhopal parliamentary seat.

Bhopal Collector and District Election Officer Kaushlendra Vikram Singh took stock of the election material distribution site in the morning. Madhya Pradesh has a total of 29 Lok Sabha constituencies, making it the sixth-largest state in terms of parliamentary representation. Out of these, 10 seats are reserved for SC and ST candidates, while the remaining 19 are unreserved.

Guna has been the bastion of the Scindias for decades. However, in the 2019 general elections, Jyotiraditya lost the seat to Krishna Pal Singh Yadav, his former aide who ran on a BJP ticket. The Union Minister was with the Congress at the time. The Union Minister is pitted against Rao Yadavendra Singh Yadav of the Congress.

Lok Sabha polls in Madhya Pradesh are being conducted in four phases. The first phase of polling was held on April 19 and the second phase was concluded on April 26. The third phase of polling will be conducted on May 7 and the fourth phase will be held on May 13. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election BJP won 28 of the 29 seats in Madhya Pradesh, while the Congress only won 1 seat. In the 2014 election, BJP won 27 seats while the Congress won 2 seats. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

 India
2
French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a thing.; Global health heavyweights team up for climate, disease funding

Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a ...

 Global
4
European Leaders to Welcome China's President Xi on Tour

European Leaders to Welcome China's President Xi on Tour

 Hungary

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024