Left Menu

India moving ahead with vision of women-led development: Sitharaman

Today, the entire world is accepting the fact that the women of India are progressing a lot under the leadership of Modi ji, she said.Women empowerment has been a pivotal focus of the NDA government.

PTI | Saran | Updated: 05-03-2024 20:48 IST | Created: 05-03-2024 20:48 IST
India moving ahead with vision of women-led development: Sitharaman
  • Country:
  • India

Asserting that women empowerment has been a pivotal focus of the NDA government at the Centre, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said that India was moving ahead with the vision of women-led development under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

She was speaking after inaugurating a credit outreach programme at the Jai Prakash University in Bihar's Saran district.

''Our PM has done a lot for the empowerment of women in the country, be it providing them with gas cylinders under Ujjwala Yojana, constructing houses and toilets in villages or getting the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam passed in Parliament. Today, the entire world is accepting the fact that the women of India are progressing a lot under the leadership of Modi ji,'' she said.

''Women empowerment has been a pivotal focus of the NDA government. The country is moving ahead with the vision of women-led development under the leadership of Modi ji,'' she said.

Union Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh, BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy, and Janardan Singh Sigriwal were also present on the occasion.

''Earlier, women had to mortgage their house documents and jewellery as bank guarantee, but today, there is no need for them to do so... they can now get loans easily because of PM Modi's guarantee,'' Sitharaman said.

She said that the government has also launched 'Drone Didi' and 'Lakhpati Didi' initiatives for the benefit of women.

She also interacted with women volunteers at a community centre in Amnour in Saran district.

Sitharaman was earlier in the day welcomed by BJP workers at Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport in Patna.

Bihar party chief and Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary and other senior leaders of the party welcomed her at the airport.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 5

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 5

 Global
2
Pakistan: Bilawal endorses PTI's May 9 judicial probe demand

Pakistan: Bilawal endorses PTI's May 9 judicial probe demand

 Pakistan
3
China aims for self-reliance in tech; vows to open manufacturing to foreign investors

China aims for self-reliance in tech; vows to open manufacturing to foreign ...

 Global
4
Gaza: ‘Babies slowly perishing under the world’s gaze’, UNICEF warns

Gaza: ‘Babies slowly perishing under the world’s gaze’, UNICEF warns

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024