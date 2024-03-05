"Before electing PM, check BJP's biodata; your choice will be none other than...": Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday appealed to the people of the country to check the "biodata" of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) before electing a Prime Minister in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, and asserted that their choice will be none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "If you go for interviews, you need to provide the concerned person with your biodata. Similarly, if you are going to elect the Prime Minister of the country, you need to check our biodata; once you do this, your choice will be none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Shah said while addressing a public meeting in Maharashtra's Jalgaon.

Shah further said that PM Modi has an account of the past 10 years and a vision for the next 25 years. "Narendra Modiji has an account of the past 10 years and a vision for the next 25 years. He has strengthened the economy of the country. India has emerged as a 'bright spot' on the global map. Narendra Modiji, during the past 10 years, inaugurated a university every week; every day we opened two colleges; 55 patients and 600 trademarks were registered every single day; and 1.5 lakh youth availed 'Mudra loans' every day," he said.

"Every day, during the past 10 years, witnessed a new startup; every day, there were 16,000 crores of digital transactions; chemist shops were opened every day; railway tracks were developed every single day; and poor women received gas cylinders every day during the past 10 years," added the Home Minister. Amit Shah further attacked the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Chief Sharad Pawar and asked him to provide an account of five years of his tenure.

The people of Maharashtra have been bearing Sharad Pawar Sahab for the past 50 years. Forget about 50 years; give an account of five years of your tenure," he said. Taking a sharp jibe at the Congress party, Shah said that, fearing vote banks, it kept Ram Lalla in tents for years.

"Fearing vote banks, the Congress kept Ram Lalla in a tent for years. Modiji did the Bhoomi Pujan and after the Pran Pratishtha, Ram Lalla was enshrined in the grand temple in Ayodhya," Amit Shah said. "Modiji honoured the women of the country by introducing the 'Nari Shakti Vandan' Adhiniyam. He abolished 'triple talaq'; provided free rations to crores of people every day; provided 'Pakka house' to over 4 crores of people; and provided free vaccines to the people of the country," he added.

Shah is on a two-day visit to Maharashtra; he arrived in Maharashtra's Aurangabad on Monday night. As the Lok Sabha elections fast approach, Shah's visit holds strategic importance in the state, which sends 48 MPs to the Lower House, the second highest after Uttar Pradesh with 80 seats. (ANI)

