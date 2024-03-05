"Dreams we had seen during Investor Summit are now slowly coming to fruition": Uttarakhand CM Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday participated in the groundbreaking ceremony of investment proposals in the Uttarakhand Global Investor Summit-2023 organized by the Industries Department at the hotel located on Rajpur Road. On the occasion, along with laying the foundation stone of 11 projects, the Chief Minister also gave appointment letters to 64 candidates of the Industries Department.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said, "This grounding is 20 per cent of the MoU signed by us, which we have achieved in just 3 months. We will do this 100 percent. Dreams we had seen during the Investor Summit are now slowly coming to fruition. Today continuous progress is being made in the field of infrastructure." "There is continuous improvement in the field of connectivity, be it rail, road or air. Permission to operate 42-seater airplane has been received for Pithoragarh and the process of developing Pantnagar as an international airport is in progress," he added. While welcoming the industrialists and representatives from the industry in the programme, the Chief Minister said that today under the grounding ceremony, projects worth Rs 27 thousand crores are being grounded, thus far, projects worth Rs 71 thousand crores have been grounded.

Speaking to entrepreneurs present on the occasion, "You are not only our brand ambassador, but you have played a role even greater than that. All the efforts we made for investment in places like Delhi, London, Dubai, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Udham Singh Nagar, Haridwar, Dehradun etc., were taken forward by you people and you have contributed in every field of development." The Chief Minister said that the dreams of the Global Investor Summit are coming true in the state and an environment of business, development and trust is being created.

"Under his guidance, we are working with the determination to build a developed India and developed Uttarakhand, and investments worth crores of rupees are landing on the soil of Uttarakhand, the result of this is that in Uttarakhand there is "trade, development and trust". A new environment has been created today," he added. On this occasion, the Chief Minister honored the winners of Startup Uttarakhand Grand Challenge 2022-23 - Sakshi & Group, Ankush Garg, Soumyadeep & Abhi, Luv Sharma, Mayank Bisht, Arun Sharma, Tejas & Vansh, Samriddhi & Group, Samriddhi & Shiv Sakshi and Kuldeep Bisht. Was also rewarded. Addressing the program, Agriculture Minister Ganesh Joshi said that Uttarakhand is setting new standards every day and along with a favorable environment for industries, and all types of infrastructure facilities.Chief Secretary Radha Raturi said that this decade will be the decade of Uttarakhand.

"We have made 30 new policies to promote investment in the state and we are in constant communication with the industry. Whatever problems arise related to industries, they will be resolved immediately so that Uttarakhand can become a leading state in investment," he said. (ANI)

