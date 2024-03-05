Left Menu

AAP's former LS candidate from West Delhi Balbir Jakhar joins BJP

Balbir Jakhar, a former Lok Sabha candidate of the AAP, on Tuesday joined the BJP along with his supporters ahead of the parliamentary polls expected in April-May.Jakhar contested from the West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency on a ticket of the Aam Aadmi Party AAP in the 2019 polls. He lost to BJPs Parvesh Verma.Senior Delhi BJP leaders, including state president Virendra Sachdeva, welcomed Jakhar on his joining at an event at the party office.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2024 21:15 IST | Created: 05-03-2024 21:15 IST
AAP's former LS candidate from West Delhi Balbir Jakhar joins BJP
  • Country:
  • India

Balbir Jakhar, a former Lok Sabha candidate of the AAP, on Tuesday joined the BJP along with his supporters ahead of the parliamentary polls expected in April-May.

Jakhar contested from the West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency on a ticket of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the 2019 polls. He lost to BJP's Parvesh Verma.

Senior Delhi BJP leaders, including state president Virendra Sachdeva, welcomed Jakhar on his joining at an event at the party office. The BJP is a party where the workers are given top attention and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's welfare policies are reaching everyone without discrimination which was not possible in any other government, Jakhar said.

Sachdeva said Prime Minister Modi's commitment is to promote every section of the society and women, and added that he has shown it. He said that the progress made in empowering the women in the last 10 years is remarkable, as seen in this year's Republic Day parade where 70 per cent of the participants were women.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 5

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 5

 Global
2
Pakistan: Bilawal endorses PTI's May 9 judicial probe demand

Pakistan: Bilawal endorses PTI's May 9 judicial probe demand

 Pakistan
3
China aims for self-reliance in tech; vows to open manufacturing to foreign investors

China aims for self-reliance in tech; vows to open manufacturing to foreign ...

 Global
4
Gaza: ‘Babies slowly perishing under the world’s gaze’, UNICEF warns

Gaza: ‘Babies slowly perishing under the world’s gaze’, UNICEF warns

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024