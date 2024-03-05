AAP's former LS candidate from West Delhi Balbir Jakhar joins BJP

Balbir Jakhar, a former Lok Sabha candidate of the AAP, on Tuesday joined the BJP along with his supporters ahead of the parliamentary polls expected in April-May.

Jakhar contested from the West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency on a ticket of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the 2019 polls. He lost to BJP's Parvesh Verma.

Senior Delhi BJP leaders, including state president Virendra Sachdeva, welcomed Jakhar on his joining at an event at the party office. The BJP is a party where the workers are given top attention and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's welfare policies are reaching everyone without discrimination which was not possible in any other government, Jakhar said.

Sachdeva said Prime Minister Modi's commitment is to promote every section of the society and women, and added that he has shown it. He said that the progress made in empowering the women in the last 10 years is remarkable, as seen in this year's Republic Day parade where 70 per cent of the participants were women.

