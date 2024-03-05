"Centre has done immense work in field of education, health...": Uttarakhand CM Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP-led Centre has done immense work in the field of health, education, and other sectors adding that government also provided free COVID-19 vaccines to the public in the country. Addressing the public in Barkot, the Chief Minister said, "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Central Government has done work in health, and education, provided free food grains, free treatment, development of farmers, housing for the poor, security of borders, providing free corona vaccine to every citizen."

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also participated in the road show organized from Main Market, Barkot, to Ramlila Maidan in Barkot, Uttarkashi. During this, thousands of women and regional people present welcomed the Chief Minister by showering him with flowers. The Chief Minister appeared overwhelmed by the grand welcome from the people of the Ranwai area. The Chief Minister also greeted the people by showering flowers on them.

Earlier today, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday participated in the groundbreaking ceremony of investment proposals in the Uttarakhand Global Investor Summit-2023 organized by the Industries Department at the hotel located on Rajpur Road. On the occasion, along with laying the foundation stone of 11 projects, the Chief Minister also gave appointment letters to 64 candidates of the Industries Department.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said, "This grounding is 20 per cent of the MoU signed by us, which we have achieved in just 3 months. We will do this 100 percent. Dreams we had seen during the Investor Summit are now slowly coming to fruition. Today continuous progress is being made in the field of infrastructure." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)