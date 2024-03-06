Left Menu

Nagaland: ENPO ups ante over separate state demand, says it won't allow poll campaign

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 06-03-2024 14:06 IST | Created: 06-03-2024 14:06 IST
Nagaland: ENPO ups ante over separate state demand, says it won't allow poll campaign
  • Country:
  • India

The ENPO, which is demanding a separate state carved out of Nagaland, declared a ''public emergency'' in six districts, stating that it would not allow any political party to campaign for the Lok Sabha polls.

The decision was taken by the Eastern Nagaland Peoples' Organisation (ENPO) after it held a meeting with tribal bodies and frontal organisations in Dimapur on Tuesday.

''In view of the Government of India delaying to settle the offer for creation of Frontier Nagaland Territory (FNT) through the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Tribal Bodies and Frontal Organisations hereby declare Public Emergency all over Eastern Nagaland with immediate effect,'' it said in a statement.

ENPO has been demanding a separate state since 2010, claiming that the six districts -- Mon, Tuensang, Longleng, Kiphire, Noklak and Shamator, in the eastern part of Nagaland have been neglected in all aspects for years.

It also decided ''not to accede to any assurance that may come up with by the MHA to be implemented after the upcoming Parliamentary election process''.

The ENPO also announced a dawn-to-dusk bandh in these six districts on March 8.

It warned that any individual or group not adhering to the declaration would be doing so at their own risk.

These six districts are mainly inhabited by the tribes of Chang, Khiamniungan, Konyak, Phom, Sangtam, Tikhir, and Yimkhiung.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HCL Tech's generative AI platform to transform software development, engineering lifecycle

HCL Tech's generative AI platform to transform software development, enginee...

 India
2
(OFFICIAL)-FACTBOX-What other health conditions are weight-loss drugs being tested for?

(OFFICIAL)-FACTBOX-What other health conditions are weight-loss drugs being ...

 Global
3
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 5

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 5

 Global
4
Pakistan: Bilawal endorses PTI's May 9 judicial probe demand

Pakistan: Bilawal endorses PTI's May 9 judicial probe demand

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024