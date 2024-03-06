Left Menu

Rahul to contest LS Polls from Amethi: UP Congress leader

Congress District President Pradeep Singhal, who returned after a meeting in Delhi, said Gandhi will be the party candidate from Amethi and his name would be announced soon. The partys Central Election Committee meeting is yet to take place.Gandhi, a former Congress president, represented Amethi in Parliament from 2002 till 2019.In 2019 general election, he lost to BJPs Smriti Irani.

PTI | Amethi(Up) | Updated: 06-03-2024 14:43 IST | Created: 06-03-2024 14:17 IST
Rahul Gandhi Image Credit: ANI
An Uttar Pradesh Congress leader on Wednesday said that party leader Rahul Gandhi will contest the Lok Sabha election from Amethi – a constituency he has represented several times since 2002. Congress District President Pradeep Singhal, who returned after a meeting in Delhi, said Gandhi will be the party candidate from Amethi and his name would be announced soon. There is, however, no word from the party's central leadership on the matter. The party's Central Election Committee meeting is yet to take place.

Gandhi, a former Congress president, represented Amethi in Parliament from 2002 till 2019.

In 2019 general election, he lost to BJP's Smriti Irani. He is now MP from Kerala's Wayanad.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

