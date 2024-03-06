PM Modi meets women from Sandeshkhali
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met a group of women from Sandeshkhali, where allegations of sexual abuse against TMC leaders have been levelled. Modi met them following a public rally at Barasat in North 24 Parganas district where Sandeshkhali is located.After the public meeting, the Prime Minister met a few women from Sandeshkhali.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met a group of women from Sandeshkhali, where allegations of sexual abuse against TMC leaders have been levelled. Modi met them following a public rally at Barasat in North 24 Parganas district where Sandeshkhali is located.
"After the public meeting, the Prime Minister met a few women from Sandeshkhali. The women spoke about the atrocities that were perpetrated on them," BJP state general secretary Agnimitra Paul told PTI over phone.
The riverine island of Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district has been on the boil over allegations of sexual atrocities on women and land grabbing by suspended TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh and his cohorts.
