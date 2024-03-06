Left Menu

Cong says committed to nationwide caste census, asks BJP to clear stand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2024 14:26 IST | Created: 06-03-2024 14:26 IST
Cong says committed to nationwide caste census, asks BJP to clear stand
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress on Wednesday reiterated its commitment to conducting a nationwide socio-economic caste census as part of its participatory justice agenda and asked the BJP to clear its stand on the issue.

Noting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Bihar's Bettiah on Wednesday, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh claimed that there would be a ''barrage of lies and statements'' and urged the prime minister to speak on the issue of cast census.

Ramesh said the people of the country have four main questions for Modi, including why his government is not conducting the regular census that takes place every 10 years.

''This was to happen in 2021 itself but has not been conducted till now. The census will provide a complete picture of the population of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and linguistic and religious minorities, apart from other data,'' he said in a post in Hindi on X.

Why has the Modi government not released the caste-related data under the socio-economic caste census conducted in 2011, which was collected from 25 crore families, Ramesh asked.

''The INDIA coalition government in Bihar conducted the socio-economic caste census and released its results. What is the vision of the 'new' NDA government in Bihar to advance social and economic justice for the disadvantaged communities and families revealed in the census?'' he asked.

''The Congress party is committed to conducting a nationwide comprehensive socio-economic caste census as part of its participatory justice agenda. Our state governments across the country are taking initiatives for this in their respective states. What is the BJP's stand on this issue?'' the Congress leader asked.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HCL Tech's generative AI platform to transform software development, engineering lifecycle

HCL Tech's generative AI platform to transform software development, enginee...

 India
2
(OFFICIAL)-FACTBOX-What other health conditions are weight-loss drugs being tested for?

(OFFICIAL)-FACTBOX-What other health conditions are weight-loss drugs being ...

 Global
3
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 5

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 5

 Global
4
Pakistan: Bilawal endorses PTI's May 9 judicial probe demand

Pakistan: Bilawal endorses PTI's May 9 judicial probe demand

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024