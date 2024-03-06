Left Menu

59,004 voters in 85 plus age bracket can use home voting option in Thane district: collector

Shingare emphasised that the home ballot provision is specifically tailored for individuals aged 85 and above and those who face mobility challenges.The district election department will make the necessary arrangements to facilitate home voting, he added.At 5,267, the Thane assembly constituency has the maximum number of voters above 85 years of age among the total 18 segments, he said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 06-03-2024 16:19 IST | Created: 06-03-2024 16:19 IST
Thane district authorities are hopeful that voters above 85 years of age will avail of the home voting facility in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Thane district collector Ashok Shingare said the number of voters aged above 85 is 59,004. Shingare emphasised that the home ballot provision is specifically tailored for individuals aged 85 and above and those who face mobility challenges.

''The district election department will make the necessary arrangements to facilitate home voting,'' he added.

At 5,267, the Thane assembly constituency has the maximum number of voters above 85 years of age among the total 18 segments, he said. The total number of registered voters in Thane district stands at 63,92,520, said Deputy Collector (Elections) Archana Kadam.

The number of voters in the 18-19 age group is 69,720 while the count is 10,23,042 in the 20-29 age group, she added. At 4,39,321, the Airoli assembly constituency has the highest number of voters in Thane district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

