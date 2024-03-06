EU working on creating maritime humanitarian corridor to support people in Gaza

European Commission president Usrula von der Leyen is due to travel to Cyprus later this week as the bloc is working towards establishing a possible humanitarian corridor in support of the population in Gaza through the Mediterranean island, her spokesperson said on Wednesday.

"Our efforts are focussed on making sure that we can provide aid to Palestinians", the spokesperson said during a briefing with journalists, adding: "We all hope that this opening (of the corridor) will take place very soon".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)