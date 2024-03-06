Left Menu

Former Union minister Srikant Jena returns to Congress

Former Union minister Srikant Jena returned to the Congress on Wednesday and asserted that the INDIA bloc will defeat the BJP-BJDs unholy alliance in Odisha.Jena had been expelled by the Congress in 2019 for alleged anti-party activities.At a press conference at the AICC headquarters here, the partys in-charge of Odisha Ajoy Kumar welcomed Jena into the party.There were some misunderstandings which have now been clarified.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2024 18:49 IST | Created: 06-03-2024 18:17 IST
Former Union minister Srikant Jena returns to Congress
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Union minister Srikant Jena returned to the Congress on Wednesday and asserted that the INDIA bloc will defeat the BJP-BJD's ''unholy alliance'' in Odisha.

Jena had been expelled by the Congress in 2019 for alleged anti-party activities.

At a press conference at the AICC headquarters here, the party's in-charge of Odisha Ajoy Kumar welcomed Jena into the party.

''There were some misunderstandings which have now been clarified. I met Congress President (Mallikarjun Kharge), KC Venugopal. We had a long chat with Ajoy ji and it has been sorted out. I have been working in favour of the Congress even though I have been away,'' he said.

''PM Modi and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, their parties (BJP and the BJD), are uniting themselves in an open alliance. They had been in an open alliance, and now also they are joining hands,'' he said.

The Congress and INDIA bloc will face BJP-BJD and defeat them, he asserted.

''People of Odisha are angry with this unholy alliance. Their real face has been exposed,'' he said.

Kumar said that the BJP and BJD had been in a ''live-in'' relationship and it is high time that the ''marriage'' between the two parties be made official.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HCL Tech's generative AI platform to transform software development, engineering lifecycle

HCL Tech's generative AI platform to transform software development, enginee...

 India
2
(OFFICIAL)-FACTBOX-What other health conditions are weight-loss drugs being tested for?

(OFFICIAL)-FACTBOX-What other health conditions are weight-loss drugs being ...

 Global
3
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 5

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 5

 Global
4
Pakistan: Bilawal endorses PTI's May 9 judicial probe demand

Pakistan: Bilawal endorses PTI's May 9 judicial probe demand

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024