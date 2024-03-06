Fed's Powell still expects rate cuts, but inflation progress "not assured"

U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday that continued progress on inflation "is not assured," though the central bank still expects to reduce its benchmark interest rate later this year.

"If the economy evolves broadly as expected, it will likely be appropriate to begin dialing back policy restraint at some point this year," Powell said in remarks prepared for delivery to the House Financial Services Committee as U.S. lawmakers prepare to face inflation-weary voters in a charged presidential election year. "But the economic outlook is uncertain, and ongoing progress toward our 2% inflation objective is not assured," Powell said, noting as he has of late both the risk of cutting rates too soon and allowing inflation to reaccelerate and the risk of keeping monetary policy too tight for too long and damaging an ongoing economic expansion that has sustained a below 4% unemployment rate for two years.

Powell noted that inflation had "eased substantially" since hitting 40-year highs in 2022, but that policymakers still needed "greater confidence" in its continued decline before cutting rates. Recent data has done little to clarify the direction of the economy and inflation, with some analysts projecting price pressures to steadily ease, others anticipating inflation will persist, and investors expecting rate cuts to start in June - a key decision that will shape the economic landscape during an electoral rematch between incumbent President Joe Biden, a Democrat, and former Republican President Donald Trump.

The House hearing begins at 10 a.m. ET (1500 GMT), with a follow-on hearing before the Senate Banking Committee on Thursday. Powell's testimony comes at a time when inflation is now by some measures within striking distance of the Fed's 2% target, but also as the economy remains unexpectedly strong.

Even as the Fed has held its policy rate steady since July at 5.25%-5.5%, the highest in more than 20 years, overall financial conditions have been easing and asset prices rising on expectations of Fed rate cuts, a dynamic that could make inflation harder to tame and bolster arguments for rate cuts to be delayed further than anticipated. APPROACHING CUTS 'CAREFULLY'

Since the Fed's Jan. 30-31 meeting, data has accumulated in a tit-for-tat fashion: Reports bolstering the soft-landing narrative, such as encouraging figures on services prices on Tuesday or signs of slowing consumer spending, have been counterbalanced by others showing inflation stuck in significant ways, such as from still-rising shelter costs, or evidence of unexpected economic strength, such as January's outsized gain of more than 350,000 jobs. Still, this week's hearings will contrast with Powell's previous congressional appearance last June when inflation was still double the Fed's 2% target and policymakers anticipated more rate hikes. What was likely the final rate hike was approved the following month.

Powell has made a point as chair to cultivate ties with Democratic and Republican lawmakers. That has been aided by his reputation as a centrist with Republican roots who was named a Fed governor by former President Barack Obama, a Democrat, elevated to chair by former President Donald Trump, a Republican, and given a second four-year term as chair by President Joe Biden, another Democrat. While the deep U.S. cultural divide over issues like abortion and immigration may dominate the campaign, the Fed's decisions could determine whether the presidential vote occurs in an environment of low inflation, low unemployment and falling interest rates that typically favors an incumbent or in more challenging conditions.

Members of a closely divided but Republican-controlled House all face voters in November. While only some members of the Democratic-led Senate panel are up for reelection, those include Chair Sherrod Brown of Ohio, who has already urged Powell to get rate cuts underway given the decline in inflation. Since late last year Powell has been laying the groundwork for rate cuts to begin, but also has been careful not to commit.

"We have a strong economy. Growth is going on at a solid pace. The labor market is strong: 3.7% unemployment," Powell said in an interview with the CBS news show 60 Minutes in early February, his most recent public comments on monetary policy. "The prudent thing to do is...to just give it some time and see that the data confirm that inflation is moving down to 2% in a sustainable way...We want to approach that question carefully."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)