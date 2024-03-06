Left Menu

Disqualification of MLAs from Himachal assembly "unconstitutional", says disqualified Congress legislator Rajinder Rana

Disqualified Congress MLA Rajinder Rana on Wednesday said the disqualification of MLAs by the Speaker of the Himachal Pradesh assembly was "unconstitutional."

Disqualified Congress MLA Rajinder Rana (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Disqualified Congress MLA Rajinder Rana on Wednesday said the disqualification of MLAs by the Speaker of the Himachal Pradesh assembly was "unconstitutional." After visiting Mansa Devi Temple in Uttarakhand's Haridwar, the Congress leader said, "The matter (of disqualification of MLAs) is before the Supreme Court. I think it will be taken up for hearing soon."

"The haste with which the decision was taken by the Speaker and the unconstitutional manner in which it was done - the entire state and the country know that under what pressure it was done. The decision will come soon," said Rajinder Rana. Earlier on Sunday, Rajinder Rana strongly criticised the Himachal government for the disqualification of 6 MLAs in Himachal Pradesh after cross-voting during the Rajya Sabha election, stating that the Chief Minister of the state has a 'small heart' and a 'small mindset'.

Earlier, Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania disqualified the six Congress MLAs on Thursday who cross-voted in the Rajya Sabha polls. The six MLAs who have been disqualified are Sudhir Sharma, Rajinder Rana, Davinder K Bhutto, Ravi Thakur, Chaitanya Sharma and Inder Dutt Lakhanpal.

Rajinder Rana has levelled serious allegations regarding the aftermath of legislative cross-voting. After the 2022 Assembly elections, the Congress had 40 MLAs, while the BJP had 25 in the 68-member state assembly.

The remaining three seats are held by independents. With the six rebel MLAs disqualified, the strength of the house comes down from 68 to 62, and the halfway mark is 32. With the loss of 6 MLAs the Congress now has 34 MLAs and the BJP, with independents, has 28. The fortunes of the Congress will now rest on its ability to keep the rest of its flock together. (ANI)

