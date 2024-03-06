"People of Assam won't accept CAA," says Congress leader Bhupen Borah

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Bhupen Kumar Borah said on Wednesday that the people of Assam won't accept the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the 16 political parties in the United Opposition Forum - Assam, led by Congress, would sit in protest at Kaliabor in Nagaon district on March 9 if Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not meet us. "We sought an appointment from PM Modi. Accordingly, we sent a letter to and sought an appointment to meet him. We want to meet him whether the meeting gets scheduled in Delhi or any other place during his Assam visit," said Borah.

Highlighting the objective behind meeting the PM, he said, "We want to meet the Prime Minister to explain our concerns about why we oppose the CAA." "But the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has yet to schedule the meeting. We will wait till March 8. We, the Opposition United Forum, will gather here on March 9, and if the Prime Minister doesn't grant us an appointment, the United Opposition Forum will sit in protest at Kaliabor on March 9 from 10 am onwards," Bhupen Kumar Borah said.

He further clarified his stand that CAA won't be accepted." He also said that, earlier, the Opposition United Forum met the Assam Governor and, through him sent a memorandum to the President of India explaining its unwillingness to accept the CAA.

Notably, Narendra Modi will visit Kaziranga National Park on March 8 and stay overnight. The PM will embark on an elephant safari on March 9. The Prime Minister on his visit will also inaugurate the statue of Great Ahom General Lachit Barphukan in Jorhat and will address a public rally. (ANI)

