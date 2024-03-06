BJP MP Laxman criticises DMK's A Raja over remarks on Lord Ram

BJP MP K Laxman criticised Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP A Raja on Wednesday for his alleged remarks on Lord Ram. "The INDIA bloc parties have stooped down to such a level that they are not only criticizing Modi ji but also Lord Rama. People are watching this divisive politics and they will be taught a lesson. For the family-based parties, the family comes first, not the nation. Some of them say Lord Rama is not a god. Why do they hurt the sentiments of the Hindus? They will be taught a lesson in Tamil Nadu," Laxman said.

Bharatiya Janata Party IT cell head Amit Malviya on Tuesday slammed DMK's A Raja and alleged that the DMK leader had called for "Balkanisation of India and derided Lord Ram, as well as made disparaging comments on Manipuris and questions the idea of India, as a nation." Amit Malviya posted the said speech of DMK's A Raja made in Madurai with the translation saying, "India is not a nation. Understand this well. India is never a nation. One nation means one language, one tradition and one culture. Then only it is one nation. India is not a nation but a subcontinent. What's the reason? Here, Tamil is one nation and one country. Malayalam is one language, one nation and one country. Oriya is a nation, a language and a country. All these nations make up India. So, India is not a country it is a subcontinent. There are so many traditions and cultures. If you come to Tamil Nadu, there's a culture. In Kerala, there's another culture. In Delhi, there's another culture. In Oriya, there's another culture. Why in Manipur, as RS Bharathi said, do they eat dog meat? Yes, it is true, they eat. That's a culture. There's nothing wrong. It's all in our mind."

"If you say it's this God, this is Jai Sri Ram, this is Bharat mata ki jai, then we and Tamil Nadu will never accept Bharat Matha and Jai Shriram...I don't believe in Ramayanam but as per the story this is Kamba Ramayanam. 4 brothers accepted Kuravar, Vetuvar, accepted Monkey as brothers. That is what Ramanayan is about which is good for the wellness of humanity. But what you (BJP) say is bad," Malviya posted a translation of the speech by A Raja. Meanwhile, Madras HC Justice Anita Sumanth refrained from issuing quo warranto against Tamil Nadu ministers Udhayanidhi Stalin, PK Sekar Babu, and DMK MP A Raja in connection with remarks on Sanatan Dharma. (ANI)

