"TMC not formed to shape Bengal this way": Tapas Roy after joining BJP

Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, former Trinamool Congress leader Tapas Roy, who had resigned both from his Assembly post and from the party on Sunday, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday. After joining the BJP, the former TMC leader said that there are several reasons for leaving the TMC, adding that the party was not formed to shape Bengal this way.

Tapas Roy joined the BJP in the presence of West Bengal LoP and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari and West Bengal BJP chief Sukant Majumdar at the BJP party office in Kolkata. Tapas Roy said, "There are several reasons for leaving (TMC), like lawlessness, Sandeshkhali and the tears of mothers and sisters. I could not tolerate all of this. TMC was not formed to shape Bengal this way."

While tendering his resignation on Sunday, the Baranagar MLA said that he resigned because he felt that he was not respected in the party. Tapas Roy is also the Deputy Whip of TMC. "I resigned because I felt that I was not respected in this party, many times such situations arose where I felt this. The ED team reached my house on January 12th, it has been many days since the incident took place but no sympathy or cooperation has been received from the party," he said earlier. (ANI)

