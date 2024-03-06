Left Menu

"It is very unfortunate": LoP Partap Singh Bajwa on Congress MLAs marshalled out of Punjab Assembly

Punjab Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa on Wednesday reacted to Congress MLAs being marshalled out of the Punjab Assembly and termed it "very unfortunate."

Punjab Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa on Wednesday reacted to Congress MLAs being marshalled out of the Punjab Assembly and termed it "very unfortunate." "It is very unfortunate. Two days back we had a meeting of the Business Advisory Council. I too was in that meeting as the LoP...We had requested that at least two days of debate should be held on the Budget and Governor's Address...But the discussions began at once because they suspected that Central Government would impose some Election Code and it would lead to issues if the Budget is not passed," said Bajwa.

"We agreed...Our list had the names of 4 speakers...Maybe, they received a message that today's session has to go on only until then and Congress members have to be sent out. On the first day itself, CM created an atmosphere that would lead to a ruckus in the House, halting proceedings. They took out the frustration of not letting the Governor read his Address...They have nothing to show, it is a failed budget by a failed Finance Minister...What do you want? If this is what you want, send away all Opposition leaders. This is a completely cloned party of the BJP, two sides of the same coin...They are murdering democracy," Bajwa added. Earlier in the day, Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan marshalled out all the Congress members, except for Sandeep Jakhar for disturbing proceedings on the third day of the assembly's budget session.

Reacting over the Congress members being marshalled out of the Punjab Assembly, state Congress President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said, "Marshals were sent. We were insulted. Some people were laughing at us." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

