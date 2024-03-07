UK's Cameron describes 'tough but necessary' conversation with Israel's Gantz
Reuters | London | Updated: 07-03-2024 00:23 IST | Created: 07-03-2024 00:10 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British foreign minister David Cameron said he had spoken with Israel war cabinet member Benny Gantz on Wednesday about Israel's duty to provide aid to Gaza and Britain's concern at the prospect of a military offensive in Rafah.
"I made clear the steps Israel must take to increase aid into Gaza, and the UK's deep concern about the prospect of a military offensive in Rafah," Cameron said. "These are tough but necessary conversations."
On Tuesday, Cameron said he would tell Gantz that patience was running thin over the "dreadful suffering" in Gaza.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Cameron
- Rafah
- Benny Gantz
- Britain
- British
- David Cameron
- Israel
- Gantz
- Gaza
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Britain's nuclear deterrent missile system misfires during test - The Sun
Britain's nuclear deterrent missile system misfires during test - The Sun
Britain's nuclear deterrent missile system misfires during test - The Sun
Houthi agency says Israeli, U.S., British ships banned from Red Sea, Gulf of Aden, Arabian Sea
British fans 'hopeful' ahead of India-England 4th Test in Ranchi