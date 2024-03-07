Left Menu

UK's Cameron describes 'tough but necessary' conversation with Israel's Gantz

Reuters | London | Updated: 07-03-2024 00:23 IST | Created: 07-03-2024 00:10 IST
UK's Cameron describes 'tough but necessary' conversation with Israel's Gantz
File photo Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British foreign minister David Cameron said he had spoken with Israel war cabinet member Benny Gantz on Wednesday about Israel's duty to provide aid to Gaza and Britain's concern at the prospect of a military offensive in Rafah.

"I made clear the steps Israel must take to increase aid into Gaza, and the UK's deep concern about the prospect of a military offensive in Rafah," Cameron said. "These are tough but necessary conversations."

On Tuesday, Cameron said he would tell Gantz that patience was running thin over the "dreadful suffering" in Gaza.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup; WHO warns of growing resistance to GSK's HIV drug; World Bank, Gates, UN pledge close to $600m to end cervical cancer and more

Health News Roundup; WHO warns of growing resistance to GSK's HIV drug; Worl...

 Global
2
SIG leading the packaging industry with contemporary packaging solution

SIG leading the packaging industry with contemporary packaging solution

 United States
3
Infosys renews partnership with ATP until 2026

Infosys renews partnership with ATP until 2026

 United Kingdom
4
Elisa commercially launches 5G SA network in Finland

Elisa commercially launches 5G SA network in Finland

 Finland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024