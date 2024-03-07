After Trump meet, Musk says he won't donate to either US presidential candidate

Left Menu

Billionaire Elon Musk, CEO of electric vehicle maker Tesla, said on Wednesday that he will not donate money to either Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump or Democratic President Joe Biden in this year's election, one day after meeting Trump in Florida. Trump met with Musk, one of the world's richest individuals, with a small group of other people in Florida over the weekend, a source confirmed to Reuters, as the former president seeks a major cash infusion for his campaign.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-03-2024 00:43 IST | Created: 07-03-2024 00:37 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
Billionaire Elon Musk, CEO of electric vehicle maker Tesla, said on Wednesday that he will not donate money to either Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump or Democratic President Joe Biden in this year's election, one day after meeting Trump in Florida.

Trump met with Musk, one of the world's richest individuals, with a small group of other people in Florida over the weekend, a source confirmed to Reuters, as the former president seeks a major cash infusion for his campaign. In a post on his social media platform X, Musk said: "Just to be super clear, I am not donating money to either candidate for US President." In 2022, Musk asked Americans to elect a Republican Congress in U.S. midterm elections in order to counterbalance Biden's Democrats.

He has said on X that Biden is encouraging migrants to come to the United States so they can vote for Democrats, even though people without U.S. citizenship are not eligible to vote in federal elections. Earlier on Wednesday, Nikki Haley ended her long-shot challenge to Trump, ensuring he will be the Republican Party's candidate in a rematch with Biden in November.

