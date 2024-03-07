Left Menu

Senegal Constitutional Council says proposed election date not constitutional

Senegal's Constitutional Council said on Wednesday that a proposal by the national dialogue commission to hold a presidential election on June 2 was not constitutional. It said arranging the vote for a date after President Macky Sall's mandate expires on April 2 would be unconstitutional.

Reuters | Updated: 07-03-2024 02:02 IST | Created: 07-03-2024 02:02 IST
Senegal Constitutional Council says proposed election date not constitutional

Senegal's Constitutional Council said on Wednesday that a proposal by the national dialogue commission to hold a presidential election on June 2 was not constitutional.

It said arranging the vote for a date after President Macky Sall's mandate expires on April 2 would be unconstitutional. Senegal has been thrown into political turmoil since authorities postponed the election initially scheduled for Feb. 25 to December - a move the council later ruled to be against the constitution.

Following the ruling, the country's national dialogue commission proposed last week that the delayed poll be held in June and recommended Sall remain in office until his successor is sworn in. But the Constitutional Council on Wednesday said the new proposed date had no legal basis and that rescheduling the vote after Sall's mandate expires on April 2 was unconstitutional.

It also maintained a list of 19 contenders despite demands for a main opposition candidate to be included.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup; WHO warns of growing resistance to GSK's HIV drug; World Bank, Gates, UN pledge close to $600m to end cervical cancer and more

Health News Roundup; WHO warns of growing resistance to GSK's HIV drug; Worl...

 Global
2
SIG leading the packaging industry with contemporary packaging solution

SIG leading the packaging industry with contemporary packaging solution

 United States
3
Infosys renews partnership with ATP until 2026

Infosys renews partnership with ATP until 2026

 United Kingdom
4
Elisa commercially launches 5G SA network in Finland

Elisa commercially launches 5G SA network in Finland

 Finland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024