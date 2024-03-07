PM Kristersson hails historic day as Sweden joins NATO

Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson hailed a historic new era in Swedish security policy on Thursday after the country became the 32nd member of the NATO alliance at a ceremony in Washington, D.C.

"Unity and solidarity will be Sweden's guiding lights as a NATO member," Kristersson said in a statement delivered in Washington after a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

"We will share burdens, responsibilities and risks with our allies," he said.

