Left Menu

National Creators Award: "Iss Chunav mein bhi safai hone wali hai," PM Modi's jibe at Opposition ahead of Lok Sabha polls

PM's remarks came after Malhar Kalambe, who was awarded with 'Swachhta Ambassador Award' at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital, expressed his willingness to work with the PM in 'safai abhiyan'.

ANI | Updated: 08-03-2024 12:04 IST | Created: 08-03-2024 12:04 IST
National Creators Award: "Iss Chunav mein bhi safai hone wali hai," PM Modi's jibe at Opposition ahead of Lok Sabha polls
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi couldn't resist taking a jibe at the Opposition during an event on Friday that honoured digital content creators across domains. Malhar Kalambe, who after receiving the first ever National Creators Award in the 'Swachhta Ambassador' category expressed his expressed his willingness to work with the PM in 'safai abhiyan'.

"...Har prakaar ki safai mein kaam aa sakta hai, iss chunaav mein bhi safai hone wali hai (In this polls too there is going to be a clean sweep)," the PM told Kalambe to applause from the audience at the Bharat Mandapam venue in the National Capitial. PM Modi also shared a light moment with Kalambe, asking to him eat properly as he looks very thin.

The PM was presenting d the first-ever National Creators Award across 20 categories. It aims to recognize excellence and impact across domains, including storytelling, social change advocacy, environmental sustainability, education, gaming, among others. The award is envisioned as a launchpad for using creativity to drive positive change.

It is is an effort to recognize excellence and impact across domains, including storytelling, social change advocacy, environmental sustainability, education, gaming among others. Over 1.5 lakh nominations and around 10 lakh votes were cast more than 1.5 lakh nominations across 20 different categories were received.

Subsequently, in the voting round, about 10 lakh votes were cast for digital creators in various award categories. Following this, 23 winners, including three international creators, were decided. The award was provided across 20 categories including the Best Storyteller Award; The Disruptor of the Year; Celebrity Creator of the Year; Green Champion Award; Best Creator For Social Change; Most Impactful Agri Creator; Cultural Ambassador of The Year; International Creator award.

The categories also include the Best Travel Creator Award; Swachhta Ambassador Award; The New India Champion Award; Tech Creator Award; Heritage Fashion Icon Award; Most Creative Creator (Male and Female); Best Creator in Food Category; Best Creator in Education Category; Best Creator in Gaming Category; Best Micro Creator; Best Nano Creator; Best Health and Fitness Creator. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Earliest-known 'dead' galaxy spotted by Webb telescope; Spanish startup Sateliot joins race for cheap space connections

Science News Roundup: Earliest-known 'dead' galaxy spotted by Webb telescope...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves expanded use of BeiGene's blood cancer drug; Novo Nordisk expects China to approve Wegovy this year and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves expanded use of BeiGene's blood cancer ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk to begin Phase II trial of experimental obesity drug amycretin in H2 2024; Experimental Novo obesity drug more effective than Wegovy in early trial and more

Health News Roundup: Novo Nordisk to begin Phase II trial of experimental ob...

 Global
4
In rural India, climate migrants have hysterectomies to survive, report says

In rural India, climate migrants have hysterectomies to survive, report says

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024