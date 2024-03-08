Britain to work with US on Gaza maritime aid corridor
Reuters | London | Updated: 08-03-2024 15:32 IST | Created: 08-03-2024 15:32 IST
Britain said it would work alongside the United States to open a maritime corridor to deliver aid directly to Gaza, foreign minister David Cameron said on Friday.
"Alongside the US, the UK and partners have announced we will open a maritime corridor to deliver aid directly to Gaza," Cameron said on social media.
"We continue to urge Israel to allow more trucks into Gaza as the fastest way to get aid to those who need it."
